Dual-machine fault tolerance aims at ensuring that data is never lost and the system never stops. Through the close cooperation of hardware and software, the dual fault-tolerant system presents two independent servers as a single system in the network, and provides a user application system platform with single point fault-tolerant capability and superior cost performance.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Guang Dong UTL, HeartsOne Enterprises, Veritas Technologies LLC, Legato Technologies, NEC Corporation, Beijing Rongke Yuanda Technology, Rose Datasystem Inc., Beijing Yiteng Shuxin Technology, SteelEye, Jianlian Science and Technology, Turbolinux

Segment by Type, the product can be split into: Dual Hot Standby, Dual Active, Other

Segment by Application, split into: Server High Availability, Server High Security, Other

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Southeast Asia

The Middle East

To study and analyze the Dual Machine Fault Tolerance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Dual Machine Fault Tolerance market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key Dual Machine Fault Tolerance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Dual Machine Fault Tolerance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

