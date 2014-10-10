With the slowdown in world economic growth, the AI in Computer Vision industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, AI in Computer Vision market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.23070299412 from 8690.0 million $ in 2014 to 24535.0 million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, AI in Computer Vision market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the AI in Computer Vision will reach 155480.0 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet

Qualcomm

Apple

Microsoft

Facebook

Xilinx

Basler

Teledyne Technologies

Wikitude

Cognex

General Electric

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Cpu

Gpu

Fpga

Asic

Vpu

Industry Segmentation

Gaming

Cameras

Wearables

Smart Phones

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Table of Contents

Section 1 AI in Computer Vision Product Definition

Section 2 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer AI in Computer Vision Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer AI in Computer Vision Business Revenue

2.3 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer AI in Computer Vision Business Introduction

3.1 Nvidia AI in Computer Vision Business Introduction

3.1.1 Nvidia AI in Computer Vision Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.1.2 Nvidia AI in Computer Vision Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Nvidia Interview Record

3.1.4 Nvidia AI in Computer Vision Business Profile

3.1.5 Nvidia AI in Computer Vision Product Specification

3.2 Intel AI in Computer Vision Business Introduction

3.2.1 Intel AI in Computer Vision Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.2.2 Intel AI in Computer Vision Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Intel AI in Computer Vision Business Overview

3.2.5 Intel AI in Computer Vision Product Specification

3.3 Alphabet AI in Computer Vision Business Introduction

3.3.1 Alphabet AI in Computer Vision Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.3.2 Alphabet AI in Computer Vision Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 Alphabet AI in Computer Vision Business Overview

3.3.5 Alphabet AI in Computer Vision Product Specification

3.4 Qualcomm AI in Computer Vision Business Introduction

3.5 Apple AI in Computer Vision Business Introduction

3.6 Microsoft AI in Computer Vision Business Introduction

Section 4 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Region Level)

4.1 North America Country

4.1.1 United States AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.1.2 Canada AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.2 South America Country

4.2.1 South America AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3 Asia Country

4.3.1 China AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3.2 Japan AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3.3 India AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3.4 Korea AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4 Europe Country

4.4.1 Germany AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.2 UK AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.3 France AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.4 Italy AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.5 Europe AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.5 Other Country and Region

4.5.1 Middle East AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.5.2 Africa AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.5.3 GCC AI in Computer Vision Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.6 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis 2014-2019

4.7 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis

Section 5 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

5.1 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2014-2019

5.2 Different AI in Computer Vision Product Type Price 2014-2019

5.3 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis

Section 6 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

6.1 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2014-2019

6.2 Different Industry Price 2014-2019

6.3 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis

Section 7 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

7.1 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2014-2019

7.2 Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis

Section 8 AI in Computer Vision Market Forecast 2019-2024

8.1 AI in Computer Vision Segmentation Market Forecast (Region Level)

8.2 AI in Computer Vision Segmentation Market Forecast (Product Type Level)

8.3 AI in Computer Vision Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)

8.4 AI in Computer Vision Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)

Section 9 AI in Computer Vision Segmentation Product Type

9.1 Cpu Product Introduction

9.2 Gpu Product Introduction

9.3 Fpga Product Introduction

9.4 Asic Product Introduction

9.5 Vpu Product Introduction

Section 10 AI in Computer Vision Segmentation Industry

10.1 Gaming Clients

10.2 Cameras Clients

10.3 Wearables Clients

10.4 Smart Phones Clients

Section 11 AI in Computer Vision Cost of Production Analysis

11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis

11.2 Technology Cost Analysis

11.3 Labor Cost Analysis

11.4 Cost Overview

Section 12 Conclusion

