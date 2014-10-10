Market Research Vision has published a latest and most trending report on Fleet Management Solutions Market which estimates that the global market size of Fleet Management Solutions is said to flourish with a considerable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the predicted forecast period, and this is accredited to the escalating need for this product/service worldwide backed by new inventions and technological advancements in the market.

Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics, driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.

Fleet management market has been greatly affected by the rising operational costs rooting from increased demand for utility vehicles, rising expenditure on maintenance, and steady growth in compliance costs. The market has been operating on very meager margins and the need for streamlining operations has been a major driver for growth in the fleet management solutions.

The key players covered in this study, Arvento Mobile Systems, Astrata, Autotrac, Digicore Technologies, Fleetio, Verizon Connect, Geotab, ID Systems, Ituran, Masternaut, MIX Telematics, CalAmp, Omnitracs XRS, Sascar, Teletrac Navman, Trimble, Telular, TomTom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Driver Management, Fleet Analytics, Operation Management, Speed Management, Telematics

Market segment by Application, split into, Construction, Energy & Utilities, Government, Manufacturing, Transportation

The research study includes in-depth analysis where important type, application, and regional segments are studied in quite some detail.It also includes market channel, distribute, and customer analysis, industry cost analysis, organization profiles, market analysis by application, production, revenue, and price trend analysis by type, production and consumption analysis by region, and various other market studies.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors impression the market in these regions.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size be by the end of the forecast period? What are the key factors driving the growth of the market? What are the key trends that are influencing the growth of the Fleet Management Solutions Market? What are the challenges to the market growth? Who are the leading players operating in the market? What are the challenges and threats faced by the leading players? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis of the market?

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fleet Management Solutions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fleet Management Solutions market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Fleet Management Solutions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fleet Management Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fleet Management Solutions sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

