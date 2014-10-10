A flame arrester is a device that stops fuel combustion by extinguishing the flame.

Base on type, the flame arrestors market has been segmented into in-line and end-of-line. The in-line segment is expected to be the largest because of the rising demand for detonation arrestors for pipelines and ventilation systems of storage terminals in the oil & gas industry.

The global Flame Arrestors market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flame Arrestors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flame Arrestors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Flame Arrestors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Flame Arrestors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Braunschweiger Flammenfilter

Elmac Technologies

Emerson

Morrison Bros. Co.

Groth Corporation

Westech Industrial

Tornado Combustion Technologies

Protectoseal

Ergil

Bs&B Safety Systems

L&J Technologies

Motherwell Tank Protection

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

In-line

End-of-line

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Metals & Mining

Pharmaceutical

Waste-to-energy Plant

Others

