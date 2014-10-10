Market Research Vision has published a latest and most trending report on Magnetic Bead-based Nucleic Acid Extraction Market which estimates that the global market size of Magnetic Bead-based Nucleic Acid Extraction is said to flourish with a considerable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the predicted forecast period, and this is accredited to the escalating need for this product/service worldwide backed by new inventions and technological advancements in the market.

Magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction is one of the most common method adopted for the nucleic acid purification. There are numerous magnetic bead-based extraction and purification kits available in the market for rapid and reliable isolation of nucleic acids.

Based on product type, the semi-automated magnetic bead-based kits market is expected to be the most promising segment during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the ongoing innovations in the segment along with the new product launches in the market.

The key players covered in this study, Thermo Fisher, Hamilton, Roche, Takara Bio USA, Creative Diagnostics, Tecan, Milan Analytica, Axygen (A Corning Subsidiary), Analytik Jena, PerkinElmer, Bioneer Corporation, Diagenode S.A, DiaSorin S.p.A, Covaris, AI Biosciences, Innosieve Diagnostics, QuanDx, Precision System Science, Zymo Research, Isogen Life Science, TBG Diagnostics, Geneaid Biotech, Aurora Biomed, Primerdesign

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Semi-automated Magnetic Bead-based Kits, Manual Membrane Column-based Kits, Reagents, Instruments

Market segment by Application, split into, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Other

The research study includes in-depth analysis where important type, application, and regional segments are studied in quite some detail.It also includes market channel, distribute, and customer analysis, industry cost analysis, organization profiles, market analysis by application, production, revenue, and price trend analysis by type, production and consumption analysis by region, and various other market studies.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors impression the market in these regions.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size be by the end of the forecast period? What are the key factors driving the growth of the market? What are the key trends that are influencing the growth of the Magnetic Bead-based Nucleic Acid Extraction Market? What are the challenges to the market growth? Who are the leading players operating in the market? What are the challenges and threats faced by the leading players? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis of the market?

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Magnetic Bead-based Nucleic Acid Extraction consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Magnetic Bead-based Nucleic Acid Extraction market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Magnetic Bead-based Nucleic Acid Extraction manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Magnetic Bead-based Nucleic Acid Extraction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Magnetic Bead-based Nucleic Acid Extraction sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

