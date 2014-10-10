An X-ray detector is an electronic device that detects radiation of X-ray or gamma ray for imaging purposes. X-ray imaging is an important non-destructive testing (NDT) technique for products such as circuit boards, concrete parts, and metals. This technique is also useful to detect Cracks and very fine manufacturing defects, thus maintaining quality, product reliability, and various other physical properties of the materials. NDT uses various testing methods to evaluate the object, material, or system without damaging or destroying it. This testing assures that the structural and mechanical components perform their function in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner.

The global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Comet

Fujifilm

Teledyne Dalsa

Rigaku

Shimadzu

Vidisco

QSA Global

SEC

Marietta

Spellman

Dandong NDT Equipment

DanDong HuaRI Science Electric

Shenzhen Zoan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

CR System

Static Flat Panel Detector (FLAT PANEL DETECTOR)

Dynamic FLAT PANEL DETECTOR

Linear Sensor

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Construction

Electronic & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing

1.1 Definition of X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing

1.2 X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 CR System

1.2.3 Static Flat Panel Detector (FLAT PANEL DETECTOR)

1.2.4 Dynamic FLAT PANEL DETECTOR

1.2.5 Linear Sensor

1.3 X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Electronic & Semiconductors

1.3.6 Energy & Power

1.4 Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Overall Market

1.4.1 Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast

Continued….

