This report studies the Metal Cufflinks market, Cufflinks are items of jewelry that are used to secure the cuffs of dress shirts. Cufflinks can be manufactured from a variety of different materials, such as glass, stone, leather, metal, precious metal or combinations of these. Securing of the cufflinks is usually achieved via toggles or reverses based on the design of the front section, which can be folded into position. There are also variants with chains or a rigid, bent rear section. The front sections of the cufflinks can be decorated with gemstones, inlays, inset material or enamel and designed in two or three-dimensional form.

The global Metal Cufflinks market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Cufflinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Cufflinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Metal Cufflinks in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Metal Cufflinks manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MONTBLANC

Deakin & Francis

Simon Carter

Bulgari

Dior

Burberry

Cartier

Mulberry

Theo Fennell

Hugo Boss

Hermes

McQueen

Fendi

Givenchy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Covered Precious Metal

Sterling Metal

Others

Segment by Application

Office Occasions

Banquet Occasions

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Metal Cufflinks

1.1 Definition of Metal Cufflinks

1.2 Metal Cufflinks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Cufflinks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Covered Precious Metal

1.2.3 Sterling Metal

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Metal Cufflinks Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Metal Cufflinks Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Office Occasions

1.3.3 Banquet Occasions

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Metal Cufflinks Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Metal Cufflinks Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Metal Cufflinks Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Metal Cufflinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Metal Cufflinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Metal Cufflinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Metal Cufflinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Metal Cufflinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Metal Cufflinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Metal Cufflinks

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Cufflinks

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Metal Cufflinks

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Met

Continued….

