A machine tool touch probe is a high precision device used for determining the size of tool, work piece and location of job located within HMC, CNC and VMC machines. These devices are used for accurate and precise dimensioning purposes.

The global Machine Tool Touch Probes market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Machine Tool Touch Probes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Machine Tool Touch Probes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Machine Tool Touch Probes in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Machine Tool Touch Probes manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Renishaw plc.

Hexagon AB

Johannes Heidenhain GmbH

Blum-Novotest GmbH

Tormach, Inc.

METROL Co., Ltd.

Marposs S.p.A.

P-Tech Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Centroid Corporation

J & M Precision Products Inc.

Micro-Vu.

Quality Vision International, Inc.

Mahr GmbH

Magnescale Co. Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

3D Touch Probes

2D Spindle Probes

Tool-length Measuring Probes

Tool Touch-off Probes

Segment by Application

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Electronic

General Machining

Medical

Petrochemical

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Machine Tool Touch Probes

1.1 Definition of Machine Tool Touch Probes

1.2 Machine Tool Touch Probes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Machine Tool Touch Probes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 3D Touch Probes

1.2.3 2D Spindle Probes

1.2.4 Tool-length Measuring Probes

1.2.5 Tool Touch-off Probes

1.3 Machine Tool Touch Probes Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Machine Tool Touch Probes Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Defense & Aerospace

1.3.4 Electronic

1.3.5 General Machining

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Petrochemical

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Machine Tool Touch Probes Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Machine Tool Touch Probes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Machine Tool Touch Probes Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Machine Tool Touch Probes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Machine Tool Touch Probes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Machine Tool Touch Probes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Machine Tool Touch Probes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Machine Tool Touch Probes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Machine Tool Touch Probes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Co

Continued….

