The Smart Glass market is anticipated to reach around USD 8,223 million by 2026 according to a new study published by Mart Research. In 2017, the automotive segment dominated the global smart glass market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the market revenue during the forecast period.

Several stringent energy consumption regulations passed by governments worldwide have boosted the adoption of smart glass. Growing concerns regarding environment, increasing need to reduce energy consumption, and growing demand from the automotive sector further support the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of energy efficient buildings and reducing operation costs would boost market growth during the forecast period. Other factors supporting market growth include supportive government regulations, increasing awareness, and technological advancements. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with research and development further boost the market growth.

Get a free Sample Copy of Global Smart Glass Market @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/5412

The smart glass market is majorly driven by factors including increasing energy concerns, and environment consciousness across the globe. The decreasing cost of electrochromic materials has encouraged consumers to switch to smart glass. Limited awareness among consumers had restricted the adoption of smart glass in the past. However, with significant government initiatives and substantial investments, the development of smart glass market has accelerated significantly.

North America generated the highest revenue in the smart glass market in 2017. The increasing awareness among consumers, and rising awareness regarding energy efficient buildings drive the market growth in the region. Consumers are adopting smart glass owing to stringent government regulations regarding energy consumption, and the need to reduce operation costs. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their share in the North America smart glass market.

The different end-users of smart glass include automotive, architecture, consumer goods, and others. In 2017, the automotive segment accounted for the highest smart market share. The use of smart glass in windows, doors, and windshields in automotive reduces the heat accumulation in vehicles. The consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The well-known companies profiled in the smart glass market report include Asahi Glass Co., DuPont, Gentex Corporation, SPD Control Systems, View, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., RavenBrick LLC, Switch Materials Inc., Scienstry, Inc., ChromoGenics AB, and Innovative Glass Corporation. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Buy Smart Glass Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/5412/Single_User

Table of Contents

Global Smart Glass Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Chapter 1 Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

Chapter 3 Smart Glass Market Insights

3.1. Smart Glass Industry snapshot

3.2. Smart Glass – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4. Smart Glass Market PEST Analysis, 2017

Chapter 4 Smart Glass Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Active Smart Glass

4.3. Passive Smart Glass

Chapter 5 Smart Glass Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Technology

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Suspended Particle Display

5.3. Liquid Crystals

5.4. Micro-Blinds

5.5. Nanocrystals

5.6. Others

Chapter 6 Smart Glass Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End-User

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Architecture

6.4. Consumer Goods

6.5. Others

Chapter 7 Smart Glass Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1. Asahi Glass Co.

8.2. DuPont

8.3. Gentex Corporation

8.4. SPD Control Systems

8.5. View, Inc.

8.6. Corning Incorporated

8.7. Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.8. RavenBrick LLC

8.9. Switch Materials Inc.

8.10. Scienstry, Inc.

8.11. ChromoGenics AB

8.12. Innovative Glass Corporation

Get Inquiry before buy this Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/5412

A bout us: Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.