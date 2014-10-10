Railcar Leasing Service Market Report 2019

Rail freight transportation is used for the movement of heavy goods, such as coal, metals, and oils. Often, rail freight service providers go beyond logistics and provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation services, and packaging. They also provide strategic and operational value to many shippers worldwide. Freight service providers are improving logistics services by introducing innovative supply chain management.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Wells Fargo, GATX, Union Tank Car, CIT, VTG, Trinity, Ermewa, SMBC (ARI), BRUNSWICK Rail, Mitsui Rail Capital, Andersons, Touax Group, Chicago Freight Car Leasing, The Greenbrier Companies

Segment by Type, the product can be split into: Tank Cars, Freight Cars, Others

Segment by Application, split into: Oil & Gas, Chemical Products, Energy and Coal, Steel & Mining, Food & Agriculture, Aggregates & Construction, Others

Geographically, this Railcar Leasing Service report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth rate (%) of the Railcar Leasing Service in these regions, covering

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Southeast Asia

The Middle East

