Core HR Software products, also referred to as human resource information systems (HRISs), store employee information within a central system of record. Core HR systems are used to manage employee information, such as payroll and benefits data, within an easily accessible, centralized HR database. Companies use core HR software to maintain employee profiles, store relevant employee documents, and identify trends with a holistic view of the organization. Core HR systems are most commonly implemented in HR departments, enabling HR managers to track employee records and report key trends to management. Many core HR solutions offer self-service options so that employees can update their benefits or contact information without interrupting HR workflows. Core HR software is often implemented as part of an integrated HR management suite, or offers integrations with third-party HR applications to increase its value across multiple HR functions.

The report forecast global Core HR Software market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report offers detailed coverage of Core HR Software industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Core HR Software by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Core HR Software Market Segment as follows:

Core HR Software Market by Type

Software

Services

Core HR Software Market by Application

Enterprise Users

Commercial Users

Industrial Users

Others

Core HR Software Key Companies

SAP

Workday

ADP

Oracle

SumTotal Systems

IBM

Ultimate Software

Paycom

DATEV

Paychex

Core HR Software By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.3 By Type

1.4 By Application

1.5 By Region

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 SAP

2.2 Workday

2.3 ADP

2.4 Oracle

2.5 SumTotal Systems

2.6 IBM

2.7 Ultimate Software

2.8 Paycom

2.9 DATEV

2.10 Paychex

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

3.2 Global Market by Company

3.3 Global Market by Type

3.4 Global Market by Application

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 7 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 9 Market Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

Part 11 Conclusion

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

