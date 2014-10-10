Mart Research new study, United Kingdom Outbound Travel Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

United Kingdom is one of the largest tourist generating regions in the world. United Kingdom outbound tourism market is projected to reach nearly US$ 70 Billion by 2020. A relatively high income per capita, coupled with strong currency, making UK one of the top five spenders on international tourism in the world.

Outbound travel volume from United Kingdom will likely to reach nearly 80 Million in 2020. The proximity and cultural similarities, Europe still accounted for majority of all outbound trips made by UK travelers in 2015. Spain and France were the most popular destinations for the UK travelers followed by United States.

United States has emerged as the most popular tourist destination for the UK travelers in the 10 destinations which we covered in the report. In 2015, XX% of the total UK outbound tourists visited United States. It is expected that United States will be popular destination for the UK travelers by the year 2020. India and Australia were at the 2nd and 3rd popular destinations for UK travelers with XX% and XX% share respectively.

Mart Research report “United Kingdom Outbound Travel Market – Trips & Spending to 2020” provides detailed information on the top outbound tourism markets. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of tourism flows and tourists expenditure. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for United Kingdom outbound travel market has been detailed in the report. This report also entails a detailed description of growth drivers and challenges of the United Kingdom outbound travel market.

All the country in the report has been studied from 3 view points

United Kingdom outbound tourists to 10 countries

United Kingdom outbound tourists market (spending) in 10 countries

United Kingdom outbound tourists purpose of visit (Business, Holiday/Leisure, VFR & Others)

United Kingdom Outbound Travel Market – Trips and Spending to 2020 – 10 Countries Covered

United States India Australia Singapore Japan China Cambodia New Zealand South Africa Korea

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to United Kingdom outbound travel & tourism sector

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key market trends and growth opportunities

Direct the promotional efforts on most promising markets by identifying the key source and destination countries

Data Sources

The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources.

Primary Sources : Questionnaires, surveys, telephonic interviews with industry experts and observations

Secondary Sources : Secondary data analysis and review involves collecting and analysing a vast array of information. DPI Research seeks information from different sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, newspapers, books, Government official websites and other paid database sources.

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Worldwide United Kingdom Outbound Tourists Visit, Spending & Forecast

2.1 Worldwide United Kingdom Outbound Tourists Visit & Forecast

2.2 10 Countries United Kingdom Outbound Tourists Visit & Forecast

2.3 Worldwide United Kingdom Outbound Tourists Spending & Forecast

2.4 10 Countries United Kingdom Outbound Tourists Spending & Forecast

Chapter 3. Worldwide United Kingdom Outbound Tourists Visit, Spending Share & Forecast

3.1 Worldwide United Kingdom Outbound Tourists Visit Share & Forecast

3.2 10 Countries United Kingdom Outbound Tourists Visit Share & Forecast

3.3 Worldwide United Kingdom Outbound Tourists Spending Share & Forecast

3.4 10 Countries United Kingdom Outbound Tourists Spending Share & Forecast

Chapter 4. United Kingdom Outbound Tourists Visit & Spending to (10 Countries) & Forecast

Chapter 5. Growth Drivers in United Kingdom Outbound Travel Market

5.1 Advertisements by Tourism Boards to Attract Foreign Tourists

5.2 United Kingdom Tops List of World’s Most Powerful Passports

5.3 United Kingdom Residents Loves Leisure Travelling

Chapter 6. Challenges in United Kingdom Outbound Travel Market

6.1 United Kingdom Travellers Faces Visa Problems as US Tighten Travel Laws

6.2 Falling Destinations for the UK Outbound Travel Market

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the United Kingdom and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

