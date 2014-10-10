Mart Research new study, Global Neurovascular Devices Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. Global Neurovascular Devices market is set to touch US$ 5 Billion by 2025. Market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing obese and ageing population, rising patient pool for hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke, ongoing product development & commercialization, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of neurovascular disease, expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets and technological advancement in the field of neurovascular devices market

Global Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Size, Share, Segmentation and Competitive Landscape (2013 – 2017) and Future Forecast (2018 – 2025) examine the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discuss major trends. The study describes an in depth analysis of the global neurovascular devices market.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides in-depth analysis and information according to categories such as products, therapeutic application, geography, company and competitive landscape. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of all the categories. The report also includes assessment of competitive landscape analysis by companies. Key trends in terms of merger & acquisitions are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the neurovascular devices market.

The superior geographic segments are identified in the report, which also studies the prospects showcased by the emerging markets. It covers United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Japan, China, India and Brazil from 2013 to 2017 and forecasts to 2025.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the neurovascular devices market. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolios, market revenue and recent development of the neurovascular devices market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are: Stryker, Medtronic, MicroVention Terumo, Cerenovus (Johnson & Johnson), Penumbra, Microport Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation

Market Segmentation: Global Neurovascular Devices Market

The global neurovascular devices market is classified on the basis of product type, therapeutic application, geography and company

Neurovascular Devices Market, by Products

Coil

Carotid Stent

Clot Removal

Liquid Embolic

Coil Assist Balloon

Coil Assist Stent

Flow Diverter Stent

Micro wire/Catheter

Other Products

Neurovascular Devices Market, by Therapeutic Application

Aneurysm

Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD)

Ischemic Stroke

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)

Other Therapeutic Applications

Neurovascular Devices Market, by Country

United States

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Japan

China

India

Brazil

Rest of the World (ROW)

Neurovascular Devices Market, by Company

Stryker

Medtronic

MicroVention Terumo

Cerenovus (Johnson & Johnson)

Penumbra

Microport Scientific Corporation

Integer Holdings Corporation

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

Chapter 3 Market Share Analysis of Neurovascular Devices Market

3.1 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Share, By Product

3.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Share, By Country

3.3 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Share, By Therapeutic Application

3.4 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Share, By Company

Chapter 4 Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Neurovascular Devices Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

Chapter 5 Neurovascular Devices Competitive Landscape: By Company

Chapter 6 Merger & Acquisition Deals in Neurovascular Devices Market

Chapter 7 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Size, By Product (2013 – 2025)

7.1 Coils Devices Market Size

7.2 Non-Coil Devices Market Size

7.2.1 Carotid Stent

7.2.2 Clot Removal

7.2.3 Liquid Embolic

7.2.4 Coil Assist Balloon

7.2.5 Coil Assist Stent

7.2.6 Flow Diverter Stent

7.2.7 Micro wire/Catheter

7.3 Other Devices Market Size

Chapter 8 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Size & Forecast, By Country (2013 – 2025)

Chapter 9 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Size & Forecast, By Therapeutic Application (2013 – 2025)

9.1 Aneurysm

9.2 Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD)

9.3 Ischemic Stroke

9.4 Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)

9.5 Other Therapeutic Applications

Chapter 10 Key Companies Analysis

10.1 Stryker

10.2 Medtronic

10.3 MicroVention (Terumo Corporation)

10.4 Cerenovus (Johnson & Johnson)

10.5 Penumbra

10.6 Microport Scientific Corporation

10.7 Integer Holdings Corporation

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

