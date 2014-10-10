Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Global Automatic Train Control Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing urbanization in developing countries is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Automatic train control or ATC combines all the system and functions to ensure the safe operation of the train. They use many different technologies and it mainly has three main system- automatic train supervision, automatic train operation and automatic train protection. The main aim of the ATC is to control the movement of the train so that they can provide safety and security to the passengers.

Automatic train control or ATC combines all the system and functions to ensure the safe operation of the train. They use many different technologies and it mainly has three main system- automatic train supervision, automatic train operation and automatic train protection. The main aim of the ATC is to control the movement of the train so that they can provide safety and security to the passengers.

Top most Outstanding Market Players are:

Siemens, Thales Group, Bombardier, Cisco, Hitachi, Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Alstom, Tech Mahindra Limited, WSP, Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., MERMEC Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., MIPRO Electronics, ADLINK Technology Inc.

The Automatic Train Control report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Competitive analysis has been carried out in the Automatic Train Control report for the major players in the market, which supports businesses take better moves for enhancing their product and sales. Furthermore, this Automatic Train Control research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.

Market Segmentation:

By Automation

Goa 1

Goa 2

Goa 3

Goa 4

By Service

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Train Type

Urban Metro Train High-Speed Train

Mainline Passenger Train Freight Train



What are the major market growth drivers?

Technological advancement and development is driving the growth of this market

Increasing smart cities is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High deployment cost of the ATC is restraining the growth of this market

Rising difficulty in combining ATC solutions with legacy systems is another factor which is restraining the growth of this market

