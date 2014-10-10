Vertical lift module is a capacity framework that comprises of two parallel segments, each one of which is partitioned into settled rack areas that can hold a solitary stockpiling module, for example, a plate or tote is known as a Vertical Lift Module (VLM for short). These modules store things on plate and convey them to an ergonomically situated work counter with a control gadget. Stock inside the VLM is put away on front and back plate areas or rails. By entering a plate number in the implicit control cushion or by asking for a section through programming, the administrator triggers the development of an extractor.

Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

The global vertical lift module market accounted for USD 989.1 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top most Outstanding Market Players are:

Mecalux, Conveyor Handling Company, Stanley Vidmar, Green Automated Solutions, Lista, Weland Lagersystem, Kardex, Icam S.R.L, System SpA, Ferretto, Haenel, Constructor Group, Toyota Industries, Automha, Autocrib,

Market Segmentation:

Global Vertical Lift Module Market, By Delivery Type (Single-Level Delivery and Dual-Level Delivery), By Storage Type (Non-Refrigerated Storage and Refrigerated Storage), By Industry (Automotive, Metals & Machinery, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aviation, E-Commerce and Other industries), By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Vertical Lift Module Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Vertical Lift Module market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc.

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Vertical Lift Module market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc.

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Vertical Lift Module Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising need to optimize warehouse floor space

Advantages of deploying VLM compared to traditional shelving systems

Rising warehouse rentals

Increasing focus on worker safety and security

