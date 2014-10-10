Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Global radio frequency (RF) components market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 51.88 billion witnessing a healthy CAGR of 15.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising adoption of smartphones, tablets, drones and other smart devices, rising adoption of 4G and 5G networks, increasing use of wireless communication devices in defence and healthcare along with technological advancements and innovations in radio frequency components.

Radio frequency refers to any wireless electromagnetic signal whose frequency lies within the range of ~3 kHz and 300 GHz. They are used as a form of communication or radar signals. The oscillations or the number of times (frequency) that is required by a communication device for efficient working is referred to as radio frequency components. These components include filters, duplexer, power amplifiers, antenna switches, modulators and demodulators, amongst others. They lower the cost of component manufacturing as they unite digital and analog electronics into a single chip.

Top most Outstanding Market Players are:

AIXTRON, NXP Semiconductors., Broadcom., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated., STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corporation., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., WIN Semiconductors, Seiko Epson Corp., Tektronix, Inc., Microsemi, Qorvo, Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., RDA Microelectronics, Danaher., Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd.,

Market Segmentation:

By Components

Filters

Duplexer

Power Amplifiers

Antenna Switches

Modulators

Demodulators

Others

By Application

Cellular Phones

Tablets And Notebooks

SMART TVs

STB

By Module

TX Module

RX Module

Antenna Switch Module

Duplexer + PA Module

Multi Duplexer Module

RX + Duplexer Module

By Material

Silicon

Gallium Arsenide

Indium Phosphide

Nitride

By End User

Consumer Electronics Mobile Phones Tablets Smart TVs & Set Top Boxes Laptops & Notebooks

Automotive

Wireless Communication

Military

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising penetration and adoption of smartphones, smartwatch, tablets, drones would boost the growth of this market

The advancements in telecom communication and the vast adoption of 3G and 4G networks accelerates the growth of RF components

Rising popularity of wireless connections and internet

Innovations in RF technologies offer products with enhance features and paving the design for next generation products

Increase in the number of government regulations in favour of RF components markets boosts its growth

Improvements and development of wireless infrastructure which ensures better connectivity, thereby enhancing the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High price of raw materials that are required for manufacturing radio frequency hinders the growth of this market

Stiff competition from established competitors makes it difficult for new entrants, which in turn hamper the growth of the market

High cost of initial investments by vendors restrains its growth

Research Methodology: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

