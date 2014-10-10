Global 3D printing market is segmented based upon process (Photo-polymerization, material extrusion, Sheet lamination, Binder jetting, Material jetting, Powder Bed fusion and Direct energy deposition). The market is segmented based upon type of printer (desktop 3D printer, industrial 3D printer & others). The 3D printing market is segmented based upon material (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, Paper, Bio Materials and others). The market is segmented based upon end industry/applications (Automobile, Aerospace, Healthcare, Defense, Energy, Jewelry, Architecture, Fashion, Art & sculptures and Food).

3D printing market across the globe is segmented by different technology, component, end user and geography. Further, technology segment of the market is sub-segmented into fused deposition modelling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), digital light processing (DLP), electron beam melting (EBM) and others.

Some of the major factors driving the 3D printing market across the globe are reduction of errors, lesser development cost & time as well as capability to build custom-made products. Furthermore, growing applications in of 3D printing in healthcare as well as various other end-use industries are anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. However, relatively expensive cost of 3D printing and insufficiency of skilled labors are certain factors expected to challenge the 3D printing market growth in upcoming years.

Similarly, component segment of the market is bifurcated into software, hardware and service. Likewise, end user segment is sub-divided to healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, consumer electronics and others. Geographical segment of the market analyzes major key regions across the globe, including Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and LAMEA.

The prominent players of market focus over innovative technological progressions as well as opt for strategies of partnerships, agreements & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and product launches to cater the growing demand from manufacturing segments of automotive, healthcare and aerospace & defense.

For example, Stratasys Ltd. a US based company announced extension of its partnership agreement with Desktop Metal (US) in May 2017, in order to intensify accessibility as well as adoption rate of metal 3D printing. Moreover, in February 2017, Stratasys went into a multiyear agreement with Team Penske, so that they can offer equipment & support services to assist NASCAR and IndyCar racing platforms of Team Penske.

Some of the key players in the global market include Ltd., Materialise NV, Stratsys, EnvisionTEC, Inc., Inc., 3D Systems, GE Additive, Autodesk, Inc., Made in Space, Canon, Inc. and Voxeljet AG.

Key segments of the global 3D printing market are:

Component Segmentation of 3D printing market

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Segmentation of 3D printing market

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering

Fuse Deposition Modeling

Polyjet

Inkjet

Laser Metal Deposition

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Digital Light Processing

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

End-user Segmentation of 3D printing market Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Power & Energy

Others

Desktop

Educational Purpose

Fashion & Jewelry

Objects

Dental

Food

Others

Geographical Segmentation of 3D printing market

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Software Segmentation of 3D printing market

Inspection Software

Design Software

Scanning Software

Printer Software

MEA

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global 3D printing market’:

Analyzes about future prospects as well as Global 3D printing market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies.

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, application, end-user, technology, component and type.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

Who should buy this report?

Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy managers and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

