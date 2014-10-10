Latest market study on Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2025 by Phone Types (New Phone and Refurbished); Coverage (Physical Damage, Electronic Damage, Virus Protection, and Theft Protection); Sales Channel (Mobile Operators, Device OEMs, Retailers, and Others); and End Users (Corporate and Personal) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Mobile Phone Insurance market is estimated to reach US$ 43,448.6 Mn by 2025 from US$ 16,962.7 Mn in 2017. The report includekey understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments. Rising Incidents of Physical Damage, Technological Damage and Theft to Accentuate the Demand for Mobile Phone Insurance Market at a CAGR of 12.5%

The global mobile phone insurance market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the innovations and up gradations of policies and schemes being carried out by the market players and procurement of insurance policies for future in the current scenario. The market for mobile phone insurance consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most enhanced insurance solutions to the customers. The mobile phone insurance market is concentrated with mobile network operators, device OEMs, retailers and others. These market participants enhance their schemes as per the requirements of the customers. In addition, the smartphones market is significantly growing in respect to new phones as well as refurbished phones across geographies.

The demand for smartphones have increased the demand for smartphone insurance owing to the fact that, the smartphones are prone to various damages such as physical damage and technological damage. The physical damages are caused by accident, liquid spillage, and drop among others. The technological / electronic damages are caused by overcharging, and voltage fluctuations among other. Another potential threat to these smartphones is the theft or loss of the devices. These factors are major concerns for the smartphone users and attributing to the threats, the users are opting for mobile insurance in the current scenario.

The rising number of incidents related to physical, technological damages and theft or loss is heavily driving the market for mobile phone insurance. In the current scenario, the smartphone owners in the economically and technologically developed geographies cover their phone with insurance owing to increasing trend of damage and theft. This factor is positively influencing the insurance providers to offer enhanced solutions to their clients, thereby increasing the customer base and ultimately driving the market.

The global mobile phone insurance market has been segmented by two phone types namely new phone and refurbished phone. The market is also broken down by different coverage as physical damage, electronic damage, virus protection, and theft protection. The various sales channel through which the insurance policies are sold includes mobile operators, device OEMs, retailers and others. Further, the market is broken down by end user into corporate and personal.

The report segments the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market as follows:

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market – By Phone Type

New Phone

Refurbished

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market – By Coverage

Physical Damage

Electronic Damage

Virus Protection

Theft Protection

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market – By Sales Channel

Mobile Operators

Device OEMs

Retailers

Others

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market – By End Users

Corporate

Personal

