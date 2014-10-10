Global White Biotechnology Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth.

Global White Biotechnology Market report analyses by product type, application, market size and price of industrial biotech market. Global white biotechnology industry is segmented by product type with Biomaterial, bioproducts, biochemical and biofuel being the main ones present in the market. Researchers have projected that demand for biofuel will remain strong during the forecast period.

Biofuels accounted for approximately 40% of revenue in alliance with government rule of combining energy sources involving gasoline and diesel. A large amount of biofuel is produced in European countries. On the basis of application, it is divided into chemicals, feed additives, bioenergy, and food additives.

A latest survey on Global White Biotechnology Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition is facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and may trend in White Biotechnology market

Biotechnology market increasing awareness and acceptance of eco-friendly technologies in several industries is anticipated to expand the global white biotechnology market size. Use of developing technologies across the world in several industries, on account of benefits of raw material usage, less waste generation, reduced cost of manufacturing, effective methods of production, new chains of eco-friendly raw material is estimated to boost the growth of white biotechnology industry.

Rising adoption of enzyme technology plays a major role in the development of white biotechnology market. Usage of enzyme technology in industries is increasing and driving the demand for white biotechnology industry. During the manufacturing process of enzymes, it includes the recombinant expression in organisms such as yeast and bacteria recovery, formulation and fermentation. Nowadays, enzyme technology accepted instead of chemical technology will substantially propel the global white biotechnology market growth.

In past years, environment-related advantages associated with using products of white biotechnology has increased focus on development from government authorities as well as industries. Government is in the process of providing a significant budget for implementing white biotechnology in industry. Strict rules for emission are also convincing industries to accept white biotechnology across the world. These factors will play a major role in the development of the global white biotechnology industry over the forecast period.

Biofuel includes biodiesel and bioethanol. Increasing use of biodiesel in the automotive industry specifically in European countries and the U.S to decrease the level of carbon monoxide is anticipated to increase the demand of white biotechnology industry during the forecast period. Bioethanol is manufactured using white biotechnology. Nowadays, the need from various industries including the consumer goods and automotive to reach the target is projected to scale up the demand for the global white biotechnology industry in the coming years. Initially, it is used as fuel to improve the efficiency of the vehicle. The development of the automotive sector is estimated to increase the demand for white biotechnology market size.

Apart from the chemical industry white biotechnology is also moving towards the textile industry. The environment-friendly application of white biotechnology in the textile industry is wet processing. Enzymes are used for processing of dye since ages. The best example of white biotechnology in wet processing is its application in removing stains from woven fabrics with the help of enzymatic starch. The main advantage of using enzyme is that it is biodegradable and avoids the use of toxic substances and chemicals.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of white biotechnology market share are Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the market accounting for a revenue share of approximately 40% of white biotechnology market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region, owing to the increasing value for sustainable products such as enzymes and biochemical. For biochemical products, China is the prime market which is competing with North America and Europe.

Players focusing on the development of white biotechnology industry are Solazyme Inc., Novozymes, Global Bioenergies, Amyris, BioAmber, Metabolic Explorer, Deinove, Evolva, Fermentlag, Codexis and many more. In India, Novozymes is leading the market for sustainable development in the coming years.

