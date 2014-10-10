The study has segregated the online music learning market into segments based on the respective revenue/monetizing/pricing models. As such we recognized three popular pricing models being adopted by various online music learning course providers.

The driving factors influencing the global online music learning market includes the rising internet penetration and smart devices that have helped the music course suppliers to maneuver from ancient schoolroom teaching to providing music courses driving the market growth. For example, in April 2019, Berklee on-line launched its first online Master’s syllabus in Music Film marking. The ‘Master of Music in Film Scoring’ programme can educate students concerning techniques to analyze a movie background score at multiple musical at dramatic levels.

This type of move has allowed each music. E-learning and m-learning course suppliers to slow down on value and deliver a similar content at a lower cost compared to the standard one. The music learning courses at a lower cost in addition to convenient On-The-Go Access, voluminous music learners are adopting to internet-based music learning driving the expansion of the global online music learning market over the forecast period.

Availability and accessibility of social media platforms have enabled and encouraged millennials to attain the data they have to find out music. This trend is probably going to continue and evolve in the future as free learning sources like videos, podcasts, and webinars are projected to flourish in demand. Thus, several of the key players like stringed instrument Tricks, Hub Guitar, Coursera at the side of a few others in the market are providing freemium services to draw in the client base and are charging a further value for extra services. These freemium services are attracting more and more of music learners towards the digital platform driving the expansion of the global online music learning market over the forecast period.

The global online music learning market is fragmented into several segmentation including pricing model overview and regional overview. Based on the pricing model overview, the global online music learning market is classified into subscription model, paid tutoring service model, and freemium model.

Based on the regional overview, the global online music learning market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, the Middle East & Africa, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa. Leading players of the global online music learning market includes Skillshare Inc., Guitar Tricks, FutureLearn, Berklee Online, JamPlay LLC., TrueFire, MI Online, Class Central, Alison, Coursera, Udemy.com, Lynda.com, EdX, and Hub Guitar.

Key Segments of the Global Online Music learning Market

Pricing Model Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Freemium Model

Subscription Model

Paid Tutoring Service Model

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

UK

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South America

Middle East and Africa

Online Music learning Market Report Highlights:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Online Music learning Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Online Music learning Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Online Music learning Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

