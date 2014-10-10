Transportation Management System Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The report is a direct window to the Transportation Management System Market as it consists what the key players and brands are doing when it comes to recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions.

This report studies the Transportation Management System Market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Transportation Management System Market is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

Some of The Leading Players of Transportation Management System Market –

The Descartes Systems Group

Oracle Corporation

3Gtms

JDA Software Group

Manhattan Associates

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

H. Robinson Worldwide

MercuryGate International

SAP SE

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of Transportation Management System Market based on component, function, deployment type, industry verticals, and geography. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By function segment, large enterprises is accounted for largest share in the TMS market in 2017, However, SMEs are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global TMS market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current market scenario of TMS and its forecasts till 2025. The report covers industry dynamics affecting the overall TMS market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the TMS market with respect to the geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the transportation management system market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Global TMS market is expected to grow from US$ 1,920.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,262.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.02% between 2018 and 2025.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Transportation Management System Market Landscape

4 Transportation Management System Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Transportation Management System Market Analysis- Global

6 Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Transportation Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Transportation Management System Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

