Global enterprise asset management market was valued at USD 3.85 Billion in 2018 and expected to grow at the CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. This market is primarily driven by the inclination of companies towards controlling cost with lesser maintenance and procurement expenses. They are taking strategic measures to have better-informed capital investment decisions and integrate procurements to maintenance jobs for effective control.

Assets like vehicles, plants and heavy equipment’s in construction, energy, oil & gas, utility, producing, aerospace, and defense. Assets are bought or designed by keeping semi-permanent usability in mind. These asset-intensive industries demand pricey, fastened and ponderous assets whose styles can’t be altered oft times. To confirm correct maintenance of those assets, industries deploy enterprise quality management solutions to optimize their existing facilities, at the side of providing quality irresponsibleness, safety, and improved productivity.

Another factor that drives the market is when assets are maintained within the required timeframe, it helps in improving assessment of the current equipment condition as well as prevents malfunctions. Adding to it, improvement of plant and equipment maintenance can be achieved by effective preventive and breakdown maintenance, response capabilities and better repair, which substantially reduce downtime.

The major players of Global Enterprise Asset Management includes ABB Ltd., CGI Group Inc., eMaint, IFS AB (Sweden), Infor, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Schneider Electric SA (France), Ramco Systems (India), SAP SE (Germany), Vesta Partners, LLC (US) and Fujitsu Ltd., AssetWorks LLC. These leading players are part of mergers and acquisitions to remain on the competitive advantage of the market. Likewise, in 2010, Ventyx Inc. was acquired by ABB Ltd to expand its enterprise software and services business. In addition to that, in 2011, ABB Ltd acquired Minicom Pty Ltd for geographical expansion in Australian EAM market.

Across almost every asset-intensive trade (such as energy and utilities, oil and gas, producing or transportation), organizations are challenged with the method to maximize the worth of assets throughout their lifecycle. In fact, in a very recent survey of quality managers worldwide, more than 75% of respondents cited system reliability as the elementary reason to take a position in enterprise quality management.

The most trending innovation of enterprise asset management is the integration of IoT with EAM solutions. The main cause behind this integration is spurring deployment of IoT in mobile devices like Personal Digital Assistance (PDAs), smartphones and laptops. Organizations like IBM Corporation and SAP SE offers mobile EAM solutions which facilitate users to input the inspection data directly to the mobile application. Additionally, it provides identification of performance non-conformities, potential process control modifications and repair as well as replacement detection. Another key trend is the adoption of cloud-based EAM solutions to manage facilities and streamline work. Cloud computing helps in reducing overhead cost by lessening their investments in IT infrastructure. In addition to that, it provides improved technical support and services by integrating debugging and performance monitoring tools in the system and improved business agility.

Based on the software application, the global enterprise asset management market is fragmented into asset maintenance, repair & overhaul, non-linear assets, fleet, equipment, buildings, linear assets, railways, pipelines, electricity transmission lines, and field service management. In terms of end user, the global enterprise asset management market is divided into manufacturing, government, healthcare, transportation, oil & gas, aerospace & defense. Looping onto the regional overview, the global enterprise asset management market is a wide range to North America, US, Canada, Europe, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC, Central & South America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of MEA.

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)