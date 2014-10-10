“ORBIS RESEARCH has published new report on “Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market” with current trends, industry demand, latest innovations, business expansion and investment strategies which lead to success of the organization. Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market report is an in-depth study to create future opportunities covering major aspects like future growth analysis, product types, sales channels, competitive insights, industry dynamics, mergers & acquisitions, applications, regional overview and key players.

The global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) market.

Leading players of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) including:

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Anritsu

Advantest

The 41st Institute of CETC

Transcom Instruments

Copper Mountain Technologies

National Instrument

GS Instrument

OMICRON Lab

AWT Global

Chengdu Tianda Instrument

Nanjing PNA Instruments

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

0-10GHz

10-50GHz

50+ GHz

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Communications

Automotive

Electronic Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Overview

1.1 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Definition

1.2 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market by Type

3.1.1 0-10GHz

3.1.2 10-50GHz

3.1.3 50+ GHz

3.2 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market by Application

4.1.1 Communications

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Electronic Manufacturing

4.1.4 Aerospace and Defense

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Share by Type in 2017

6.7.3 South America Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Share by Application in 2017

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Players

7.1 Keysight Technologies

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Rohde & Schwarz

7.3 Anritsu

7.4 Advantest

7.5 The 41st Institute of CETC

7.6 Transcom Instruments

7.7 Copper Mountain Technologies

7.8 National Instrument

7.9 GS Instrument

7.10 OMICRON Lab

7.11 AWT Global

7.12 Chengdu Tianda Instrument

7.13 Nanjing PNA Instruments

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA)

8.1 Industrial Chain of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA)

8.2 Upstream of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA)

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA)

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA)

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA)

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) (2018-2028)

9.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2018-2028)

9.3 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2018-2028)

9.4 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2018-2028)

9.5 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2018-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

