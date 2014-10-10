The report provides a detailed evaluation of competition with global as well as local vendor company profiles. Antivirus software is one of the most frequently used software to detect and stop malicious and unwanted files. Computer viruses range from relatively simple crime attacks to spyware that spy on users and data and can be quickly upgraded to cyber weapons with the touch of a button. With new priorities for industry and increased safety demand, more than just other tools, technologies, solutions or best practices are necessary.

Get Research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/857

Viruses and malware are created and distributed throughout the internet every day. Antivirus software must be continuously updated to ensure efficiency and maximum protection. Today, most antivirus providers offer a free offer to home users. It puts them onto the computer and allows them to sell their more premium product offerings. Latin America antivirus market research report covers several qualitative aspects in market drivers, market constraints and the main industry trends of antivirus industry.

In 2018, the Latin America antivirus market attained almost USD 340.0 million in revenues and in the forecast period, the market is expected to rise with a steady growth. Due to overall rise in the cybercrimes in the region, and with increasing smartphone penetration in the Latin America region, the market for antivirus software is on a rise with various global as well as local vendors look for business opportunities in this region.

The market research report on antivirus software analyzes market demand and the scenario between 2015 and 2025. The report shows historical trends between 2015 and 2018 and the market forecast between 2019 and 2025. The report analyzes the current state and future market prospects at the global and national level. The Latin America market for antivirus software is segmented by the type and application.

The vast number of important information passed from various computers worldwide has resulted in an increase in risk from viruses, trojans, malware, spyware and other digital threats. Computer literacy and intelligent browsing practices form a major defense against cyber criminals, but many antivirus solutions have been developed to protect individuals and companies from cyber threats.

Browse Complete Research Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/latin-america-antivirus-software-market

Antivirus Software is a program to prevent PCs and data from being destroyed by viruses. It works as background scanning process to detect and limit the spread of malware by computers, servers or mobile devices. Scanning specific files, enable the user to plan on time scans, notify about the updates are the few fundamental functions of anti-virus software.

The strength and effectiveness of the protection offered by antivirus products is not solely determined by the quality, but also by the target audience of the antivirus product. The target audience for antivirus software consumers can be divided into four main groups: home users, SMEs, governments, and large companies. When dealing with home or individual users, attackers are interested in maximizing infected users and are therefore less concerned with the application of advanced techniques and more focused on using simple techniques that can produce quick results for a large number of home users.

In addition to their benefits, smartphones also have all of the problems personal computers face like data exfiltration via virus, malware and spyware infection. According to a report published by Kaspersky labs, exploits for android showed a 6% year-on-year increase, accounting for 27% of all exploits in 2017. In Brazil, the mobile phone segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7%, while for Mexico, it is anticipated be around 5.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Some of the key players in the Latin America antivirus software market are McAfee, Inc., AVAST Software a.s., ESET, Bitdefender, Malwarebytes, Kaspersky lab, Cylance Inc., Symantec Corporation, Webroot Software, Inc., and Safer-Networking Ltd.

Make an Enquire to Buy This Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/857

Segment Overview of Latin America Antivirus Software Market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Individual

Enterprise

Device Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Laptops

Desktops

Mobile Phones & Tablets

Country Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

The study on the Latin America antivirus software market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities which are affecting the market.

The study covers the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segment such as application, device, and country.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414