Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market is expected to reach USD 15.04 billion by 2025, from USD 8.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Urology surgical instruments report explains strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are vital for the businesses to take better steps to improve their strategies and thereby effectively retail goods and services. A DBMR team work with respect to detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. It all together leads to the company’s growth, by subsidizing the risk and improving the performance.

Some of the major players operating in global urology surgical instruments market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Teleflex incorporated (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), CooperSurgical, Inc. (U.S.), ConMed Corporation (U.S.), Millennium Surgical Corp (U.S.), Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany).

Key Developments in the Market:

March 2018: Boston Scientific Corporation acquired EMcision Limited, a developer of medical devices in the U.K. and Canada. The acquisition of EMcision Limited by Boston Scientific will expand its endoscopy portfolio. In addition, the company is expanding its devices in the field of less invasive endoluminal procedures.

In December 2017, Coloplast A/S acquired SAS Lilial (Lilial), a privately owned French catheter and ostomy supplier to boost the growth of the urology surgical instrument market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market

The global urology surgical instruments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global urology surgical instruments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Kidney Diseases & Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS).

Increasing preference for less invasive surgeries

Growing healthcare investments in surgical centers , funds, investments and grants by government administration worldwide

High Cost and risk of complications associated with surgical procedures in case of geriatric patients.

Unfavourable Healthcare Improvements in The U.S.

Market Segmentation: Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market

The global urology surgical instruments market is segmented based on product, application and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into urology endoscopes, endovision systems, Peripheral instruments, peripheral instruments.

Based on application, the market is segmented into chronic kidney disease, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urinary stones, urinary incontinence (UI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP), oncology, other applications.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

