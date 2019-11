Adroit Market Research studied the market titled, “Southeast Asia Web Hosting Services Market Size 2018, by Product (Web Site Builders, Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting, VPS Hosting, Cloud Hosting) by Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government & Utilities, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others) by Organization Size (Small, Medium, Large) by Countries and Forecast 2018 to 2025”.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/459

The Southeast Asia Web Hosting market report provides an in-depth overview of the market as well as several aspects of product segmentation based on a number of parameters. This research report also covers the estimation of aspects that are expected to influence the growth of the market in a constructive or undesired method. It also presents the past performance of the market, along with the forecasts from 2015 to 2025 based on the revenue, volume, growth prospects, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Southeast Asia web hosting service market revenue is estimated to reach USD 4,667 million in 2025 driven by increasing number of e commerce site to enhance the shopping experience. Technology development and shit in consumer buying behavior across the region has surge the demand for smart phone, usage of online platform and many more.

VPS hosting services holds the market by contributing 17.6% of the Southeast Asia web hosting services market revenues in 2017. Features such as high scalability and flexibility, robust security levels, freedom to assign space to employees, ease of server management and updates by providers have increased the market hold for VPS hosting services in Southeast Asia region. Moreover, the services combined features of both dedicated and shared hosting, which has further increased the users from all kind of organizations including small and medium.

On the basis of geography, the market has been sub-segmented into Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Rest of Southeast Asia. In between these, the Thailand region has dominated the market by contributing 42.73% of Southeast Asia web hosting market share in 2017, and it is expected to continue its position over the prediction period. Further, Indonesia is one of the most developed regions with the various rich markets in multiple industries such as e-commerce, travel & tourism, and others.

Indonesia is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period as a result of growing demand for web hosting services in travel and tourism, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and healthcare industries. Indonesian hospitals are shifting from traditional method of running hospitals to a digitalize platform. The future development of digitalization in healthcare is expected to include the practice of data analytics to support both national planning for the Indonesian Ministry of Health and decision making at the point of treatment and care of the patients.

Browse Complete Report along with TOC @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/southeast-asia-web-hosting-market

Information Technology & Telecom (IT & Telecom) accounted for over 17.6% of the Southeast Asia web hosting services market revenue in 2017. The sector has brought a continual growth and development in the economy of Southeast Asia, as this sector is a cluster of many different companies ranging from service providers to manufacturers. Rapid digitalization has increased the demand for websites, data backup and fast servers in IT & Telecom. Hence to remain competitive in the market, the sector demand for more usage of web hosting services.

Amazon Web Services, AT & T, Google, GoDaddy, Dreamhost, Earthlink, and Endurance Technology are the leading players present within the Southeast Asia web hosting services market. These companies are majorly focusing on expanding their presence in Southeast Asia web hosting service industry over the next few years by adopting strategies such as new product development, mergers and acquisition. For instance, in June 2018, Amazon Web Services merged with Cadence Design System, which has provided both the company the flexibility to manage their IT and business relationship. The Cadence Cloud Passport enable to meet AWS specific infrastructure requirements

Key segments of the Southeast Asia web hosting service market

Product Overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)

Web site builders

Shared hosting

Dedicated hosting

VPS hosting

Cloud hosting

Application Overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Aerospace & defence

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Retail

Consumer Durables

Others

Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)

Thailand

Singapore

Indonesia

Philippines

Malaysia

Vietnam

Rest of South East Asia

Buy now @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/459

Who should buy this report?

This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the web hosting service market, who want an in-depth insight into the movement of the web hosting service market. The report will benefit:

Executives of web hosting services provider companies that are engaged in the website building, server offering and host as a third party.

Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to web hosting services market

Venture capitalists and investors looking for more information on the future outlook of the Southeast Asia web hosting services market

Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovative solutions for restricting data breach

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414