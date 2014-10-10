Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.40 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant and changing lifestyle.

The alopecia treatment (hair loss) report highlights CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019-2026, historic data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the alopecia treatment (hair loss) market are Cipla, Viviscal, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Regaine, Merck & Co., Inc, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Phyto – Alès Groupe, Kirkland Signature, Vitabiotics, Nanogen, Alpecin – Dr. Kurt Wolff GmbH & Co. KG, Rogaine – Johnson and Johnson, Histogen, Inc., Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc., HCell Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Perrigo Company PLC. and Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January, 2018, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543, a novel, oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, disease which attacks the hair follicles, leading to hair loss.

In May 2018, Histogen, Inc (U.S.) announced that received approval to Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to study its lead product in female diffuse hair loss.

In March 2017, Perrigo Perrigo Company PLC (U.S.) announced the launch of over-the-counter Women’s Rogaine, which helps to regrow hair on top of the scalp.

Competitive Analysis:

The global alopecia treatment (hair loss) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of alopecia treatment (hair loss) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant will boost the market

Changing lifestyle along with increase in stress level among working class population can fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of alopecia treatment (hair loss) is acting as a major restraint for the market

Side effects/allergic reactions by treatment also acting as a major market restraint.

Segmentation: Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market

By Disease Type Androgenic Alopecia Alopecia Areata Ciatricial Alopecia Traction Alopecia Alopecia Totalis

By Drug Type Minoxidil Finasteride Cyclosporine Others

By Gender Male Female

By Route of Administration

Oral Topical Injectable

By Distribution Channel Hospital Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



