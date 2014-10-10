The Insight Partners adds “Digital Orthodontics Market to 2027” to its database. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of the market trends of industry. The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market.

Digital Orthodontics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product ( X-rays, Lasers, White Light, 3D impressions, 3D imaging ); Technology ( Digital Photography, Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing, Intraoral Scanners, 3D Printing ); End User ( Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers ) and Geography

Orthodontics has been less rapid in acceptance of the digital transformation in dentistry. Digital dentistry has been embraced in our daily practice from the use of digital radiography to the fabrication of CAD/CAM restorations. The recent introduction of 3D superimposition techniques of study models as well CBCTs/CT17 scans has enabled unprecedented insights into the effects of orthodontics surgery not only on the teeth and surrounding bones but also on the facial soft tissues and airways.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The digital orthodontics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing number of patients suffering with orthodontic problems, technological development in dentistry and rising geriatric population. In addition, several initiatives undertaken by various government and non-government organizations for research and investment into digital orthodontics therapeutics is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital orthodontics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital orthodontics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting digital orthodontics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the digital orthodontics market in these regions.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Digital Orthodontics Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital orthodontics market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, end user and geography. The global digital orthodontics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital orthodontics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global digital orthodontics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, end user and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into X-rays, Lasers, White Light, 3D impressions, and 3D imaging. Based on technology, the global digital orthodontics market is segmented into Digital Photography, Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing, Intraoral Scanners, and 3D Printing. On the basis of end user, the global digital orthodontics market is segmented into, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics.

