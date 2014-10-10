“Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry Research Report” provides detailed insight covering all important parameters including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Enterprise Collaboration Market.

The enterprise collaboration enables employees in an organization to share information with another and work together from different locations. Growing the use of cloud technology in the enterprise’s rising demand for enterprise collaboration market. Increasing various industry verticals such as BSFI, retailers, IT and telecom, and healthcare are growing demand for the enterprise collaboration market.

They are increasing the focus of the organization on improving collaboration and communication from different geographic locations driving the growth of the enterprise collaboration market. Rising adoption of enterprise collaboration tools for better productivity, better employee engagement, project management, are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the security concerns and accidental mishandling of the data may hamper the growth of the enterprise collaboration market. The increasing need for an effective communication process in the business expected to drive the growth of the enterprise collaboration market.

The reports cover key developments in the Enterprise Collaboration market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Enterprise Collaboration market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Enterprise Collaboration market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Adobe Systems

Atlassian

Cisco Systems

Facebook

Google

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

TIBCO Software

VMware

The “Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the customer experience solution with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Enterprise Collaboration market with detailed market segmentation by touch point, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global Enterprise Collaboration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Enterprise Collaboration market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global enterprise collaboration market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, consumer goods and retail, energy and utilities, IT and telecom, travel and hospitality, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Enterprise Collaboration market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Enterprise Collaboration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Enterprise Collaboration market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Enterprise Collaboration market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Enterprise Collaboration Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Enterprise Collaboration Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Enterprise Collaboration Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Enterprise Collaboration Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

