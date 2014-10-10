Enterprise IP Management Software Market by Types, Industry, Geography, Trends, and Business Opportunities
Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated tgrow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025 Key trend which will predominantly affect the market in coming year is increasing demand for intellectual property protection and majority of the companies retain their IP in order tsustain the global enterprise competition. IP Assets are valuable and flexible key assets for creating and sustaining enterprise competition. Globalization and trade liberalization have made most it significant for all enterprises including SMEs become competitive on intercontinental platform even if the company is operating in the domestic market only limited ta single country.
The objective of the study is tdefine market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and tforecast the values tthe coming eight years. The report is designed tincorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report alscaters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall alsincorporate available opportunities in micrmarkets for stakeholders tinvest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Software
Cloud-based
On Premise
Services
Development & Implementation Services
Consulting Services
Maintenance & Support Services
By Application:
Patent Management
Trademark Management
Intellectual Property PortfoliManagement
Intellectual Property Licensing
Intellectual Property Reporting & Analytics
By Form:
Banking, Financial Institutions, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Healthcare
IT & Telecommunication
Electronics
Manufacturing
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 t2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:
Aistemos Inc, GemaltNV, Amber cite, Mine soft ltd, E Value Serve, Innovation Asset Group Inc Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
