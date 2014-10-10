Global Electric and Non-Electric Wheelchairs Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The electric wheelchair market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years. Power wheelchairs are among the technological inventions that are very beneficial for people with disabilities, as they do not require a caretaker and would be in a position to operate the chair by themselves. The technology is gaining lots of attention due to its easy to use features. Electric wheelchair is very convenient to use with multi-directional movements with simple controls, driving the demand for the product.

These wheelchairs are available with different controls, such as Conventional Joysticks, Compact Joysticks, Finger Controls, Head Controls, Touchpad Controls, Sip and Puff Drive Controls, Wafer Boards, and Switch Drive Controls. The unique control options have attracted consumers, as they can select the product according to their comfort. The factors driving the growth of the electric wheelchair market are increase in ageing population and growth in the number of incidence of spinal deformities. Additionally, increase in the number of road accidents and obese population have also contributed to the growth of the electric wheelchair market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electric

Front wheel drive

Central Wheel drive

Rear wheel drive

Standing electric wheelchair

Others

Non-Electric

By Application:

Homecare

Institutions

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, Per Mobil AB, Drive Medical Ltd. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

