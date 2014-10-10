Electric and Non-Electric Wheelchairs Market by Types, Industry, Geography, Trends, and Business Opportunities
Global Electric and Non-Electric Wheelchairs Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The electric wheelchair market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years. Power wheelchairs are among the technological inventions that are very beneficial for people with disabilities, as they do not require a caretaker and would be in a position to operate the chair by themselves. The technology is gaining lots of attention due to its easy to use features. Electric wheelchair is very convenient to use with multi-directional movements with simple controls, driving the demand for the product.
Request a Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2129004
These wheelchairs are available with different controls, such as Conventional Joysticks, Compact Joysticks, Finger Controls, Head Controls, Touchpad Controls, Sip and Puff Drive Controls, Wafer Boards, and Switch Drive Controls. The unique control options have attracted consumers, as they can select the product according to their comfort. The factors driving the growth of the electric wheelchair market are increase in ageing population and growth in the number of incidence of spinal deformities. Additionally, increase in the number of road accidents and obese population have also contributed to the growth of the electric wheelchair market.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Electric
Front wheel drive
Central Wheel drive
Rear wheel drive
Standing electric wheelchair
Others
Non-Electric
By Application:
Homecare
Institutions
Others
To make an enquiry on report@ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2129004
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:
Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, Per Mobil AB, Drive Medical Ltd. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Browse full sample report@ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electric-and-non-electric-wheelchairs-market-forecasts-2017-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: sales@orbisresearch.com