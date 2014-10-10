Global Digital Signage in Education Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025. One trend in market is inclusion of social media. Social media is showing increasing penetration in the education system globally.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2129003

These platforms are increasingly incorporated in teaching and learning systems to help students engage in informal chat with other students and teachers, apart from formal classroom sessions. The digital signage systems also promote such communication system, wherein content from the social media portals is taken and displayed on the system as well as shared with audience’s mobile devices such as tablets, web pages, and smartphones. This trigger inclusive communication, as the audience can comment and express their views about any subject shared on the digital signage system. Social networking platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook are used by institutions to maintain communication with students and intimate them about any updates, such as student events and courses. Hence, in this way these social portals act as another reliable source of information, apart from institution websites.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Service:

Higher Education Institutions

K-12 Schools

By Regions:

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

To make an enquiry on report@ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2129003

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Cisco Systems, LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Broad Sign International. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Browse full sample report@ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-signage-in-education-market-forecasts-2017-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: sales@orbisresearch.com