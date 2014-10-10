Global CRISPR in Agriculture Market valued approximately USD xx million in 2016 is anticipated grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing demand in drug discovery, late pregnancies leading tbirth disorders, synthetic genes leading the way; aging genetic disorders and investment in path breaking research technology are the drivers for CRISPR Market. Drug discovery technology market plays a dominant role in boosting the CRISPR market. Genome editing has been revolutionized with the discovery of the CRISPR-CAS9 system from streptococcus pyogenes.

The objective of the study is tdefine market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and tforecast the values tthe coming eight years. The report is designed tincorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report alscaters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall alsincorporate available opportunities in micrmarkets for stakeholders tinvest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Crop Type:

Staple Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Ornamentals

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 t2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

DuPont, Cibus, Monsanto, Bayer AG. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

