Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market valued approximately USD 2.68 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Some key factors are; Reasonableness for taking care of high consistency liquids, expanding interests in framework advancement exercises, popularity for wastewater treatment plants in Asia Pacific are a portion of the variables that are driving the market for PCPs.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Power Rating:

Up to 50HP

51 HP – 150 HP

Above 150 HP

By End Use:

Oil & Gas

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Well Type

Horizontal Well

Vertical Well

Water & Wastewater Management

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Competitive Bechmarking, Borets, Schlumberger, Dover, Weatherford. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.