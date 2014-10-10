Progressing Cavity Pump Market by Types, Industry, Geography, Trends, and Business Opportunities
Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market valued approximately USD 2.68 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Some key factors are; Reasonableness for taking care of high consistency liquids, expanding interests in framework advancement exercises, popularity for wastewater treatment plants in Asia Pacific are a portion of the variables that are driving the market for PCPs.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Power Rating:
Up to 50HP
51 HP – 150 HP
Above 150 HP
By End Use:
Oil & Gas
By Application
Onshore
Offshore
By Well Type
Horizontal Well
Vertical Well
Water & Wastewater Management
Food & Beverages
Chemical & Petrochemical
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:
Competitive Bechmarking, Borets, Schlumberger, Dover, Weatherford. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.