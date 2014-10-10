Global Military 3D Printing Market valued approximately USD 495 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors for the success of military 3D Printing market are; increasing demand for lightweight parts and components in the defense industry and increasing investments made by defense entities in 3D printing projects are key factors projected to drive the growth of the military 3D printing market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Printer

Industrial Printer

Portable Printer

Material

Plastic

Metal

Ceramics

Others

Software

Printing

Design

Inspection

Scanning

Others

By Platform:

Airborne

Aircraft

Missiles

UAV

Land

Vehicles

Soldiers

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVS)

Naval

Ships

Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UVM)

Space

By Application:

Prototyping

Functional Part Manufacturing

Tooling

By Process:

Powder Bed Fusion

Material Jetting

Blinder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Others

By Technology:

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Digital Light Processing

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Sitratasys, 3D System Corporation, The Exone Company, EOS GmbH, Arcam AB. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

