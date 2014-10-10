Webbing Market by Types, Industry, Geography, Trends, and Business Opportunities
Global Webbing Market valued approximately USD xx Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Applications of webbing in automobiles include seat belts, safety harnesses, recovery and towing straps, edge binding for convertible tops, straps and binding for luggage nets, pull straps for actuating elements, and catch belts for airbags. Factors such as, increasing production of passenger vehicles is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Polyester
Nylon
Polypropylene
Carbon Fibers
By Application:
Automotive
Industrial
Sporting Goods
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market
E. Oppermann GmbH; American Cord & Webbing Co., Inc. (ACW Co., Inc.); Belt-tech, Narrowtex Australia Pty Ltd.; National Webbing Products; Murdock Webbing Company, Inc.; and Bally Ribbon Mills. Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
