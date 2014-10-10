Global Botnet Detection Market valued approximately USD 142.9 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 43.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The botnet detection market is driven by various factors, such as the need for protection against the bad bot traffic, rising number of smartphones users, and increasing adoption of APIs.

Furthermore, less awareness of bot problems among people who run online businesses is one of the biggest challenges for the botnet detection solution and service providers. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The botnet detection market by services has been classified into professional and managed services. The professional services segment has been further segmented into training services, support services, and consulting services. The demand for services is directly related to the adoption level of botnet detection solutions among organizations. The adoption rate of botnet detection solution is increasing to secure websites, mobile apps, and APIs.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Standard Solution

Services

Training Services

Support Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

By Application Area:

Website Security

Mobile App Security

Application Programming Interface Security

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical:

Retail & E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Science

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Akarmai Technologies, Imperva, Distil Networks, Perimeterx, Instart Logic. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

