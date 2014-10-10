Global Neuroendoscopy Device Market valued approximately USD 170 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which drives the market growth are favorable government steps, increasing neurological disorders across the globe, and advantages of neuroendoscopic surgery are driving the growth of Neuroendoscopy Device market. The high cost of neuroendoscopy process and equipment is the major restraining factor hindering the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Rigid Neuroendoscopy

Rigid Videoscopes

Rigid Fiberscopes

Flexible Neuroendoscopy

By Application:

Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

By Usability:

Reusable Neuroendoscopy

Disposable Neuroendoscopy

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:

Karl Storz GmbH & Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Adeor Medical AG, Hangzhou hawk Optical Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd., Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd., Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Schindler Endoskopie Technologies GmbH., Clarus Medical Locamed Ltd., Visionsense Corporation Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

