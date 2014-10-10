Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market valued approximately USD 14 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, increasing funding for research for infectious disease diagnostics and the change in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing. Infectious disease diagnostics are several techniques used by professionals to diagnose and detect pathogens in human samples such as throat swab, urine, serum, blood, and stool.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Assays, Kits, Reagents

Instruments

Services & Software

By Technology:

Immunodiagnostics

Clinic Microbiology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing

DNA Microarray

Other Technologies

By Diseases Type:

Hepatitis

Hepatitis Diagnostics Market

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection & Gonorrhea

Hospital-Acquired Infection (HAIS)

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis Diagnostic Market

Influenza

Influenza Diagnostics Market

Other Infectious Diseases

By End-Use:

Hospitals/Clinical Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Physician Offices

Academic/Research Institutes

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:

Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

