Market Overview

The European sports nutrition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

– Sports nutritional products were once classified as a niche category, designed particularly for athletes and hardcore full-time sports personnel. The scenario altered quite significantly, as such products are gaining immense popularity. They are witnessing high demand from diverse consumer groups, as the regular exercisers and everyday consumers are looking for an extra boost in their workouts.

– Currently, there is a rising inclination toward healthier products and active lifestyle. Furthermore, customers who are recreationally active are opting for some other kind of sports nutrition products, to complement their work-out sessions and get purified nutrients that are effective in producing the desired physique.

– The market studied is driven by the widespread penetration that these products achieved over the past few years. The products that were once available in dedicated fitness products shops have made their way to convenience and pharmaceutical stores.

Scope of the Report

The European sports nutrition market has been segmented by product type, a distribution channel. By type, the market is segmented into sports drink, sports food, and sports supplements and on the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialist stores, Online Retail, and other distribution channels. Moreover, it provides a regional analysis of the European sports nutrition market in the emerging and established countries, including Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Market Trends

Increase Concern Toward Fitness-Focussed Lifestyles

Sports nutrition has become mainstream over the past decade, as there is an increasing interest in health, fitness, and wellbeing. Sports nutrition products, such as beverages, food, and supplements, were originally developed for elite athletes and bodybuilders, to support performance and muscle building. In the current market scenario, sports nutrition products are being increasingly used by recreational sports enthusiasts, who are exposed to the sports nutrition products through health clubs and fitness centers, in order to aid post-workout recovery and meet the nutritional needs amidst busy lifestyles. European consumers are gaining awareness regarding the fundamental needs of nutrition and proactive steps that can be taken, to prevent chronic ailments and attain higher well-being. This rising awareness is expected to boost the demand for dietary supplements and functional food and beverages under the sports nutrition category over the forecast period. The increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers in the global market are expected to aid the growth of the market studied.

Germany and UK Are The Leading Revenue Contributor

With the rising health concerns in the countries, there has been an increasing demand for nutrition filled, low-calorie sports drink, which are made from natural ingredients, like stevia and other sugar alternatives. The UK sports nutrition market is driven by the widespread penetration of sports nutrition products. Health promoting products, sports drinks, and dietary supplements gained retail space in the market. The UK population is inclined toward health and fitness. Moreover, consumers in Germany demanding clean-label products, in order to stay aware of the composition of products. Their core interest lies in identifying the ingredients present in the product. This is driving the demand for clean-labeled sports nutrition products in the countries. However, some players are focusing on sports drinks in new formats, such as tabs and gels, which are easy to transport and consume while on the go, with one example being Totum Sport, which was launched in 2018.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the sports nutrition market enjoy a dominant presence in the region. Brand loyalty is a high-impact factor, with the quality of ingredients being a prime parameter. Companies are focusing on quality, and this attribute plays a pivotal role in brand positioning. Some of the prominent players in the market are Glanbia PLC, PepsiCo Inc., Atlantic Multipower Germany GmbH (Atlantic Grupa DD), KONZEPT, Clif Bar, and MusclePharm Corp.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Sports Drinks

5.1.2 Sports Food

5.1.3 Sports Supplements

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Specialist Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Spain

5.3.1.2 United Kingdom

5.3.1.3 Germany

5.3.1.4 France

5.3.1.5 Italy

5.3.1.6 Russia

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Glanbia PLC

6.4.2 PepsiCo Inc.

6.4.3 Hormel Foods Corp.

6.4.4 MusclePharm Corp.

6.4.5 Power Bar

6.4.6 Clif Bar Company

6.4.7 Multipower

6.4.8 KONZEPT

6.4.9 German Sports Nutrition

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

