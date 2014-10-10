Global Heavy-Duty Connector Market valued approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing importance of industrial safety, growing adoption of industrial automation solutions, rising importance on energy-efficient manufacturing, compulsory functional safety regulation and strict government regulations are the key drivers which are driving the market growth. However, lack in coordination of standards is the key restraining factor which hinder the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hoods & Housing

Inserts & Contacts

Accessories

By Termination Method:

Crimp

Screw

Others

By Material:

Metal

Plastic

By Application:

Manufacturing

Railway

Construction

Oil & Gas

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:

TE Connectivity, Phoenix Contact, Harting Technology, Weidmuller Interface, Molex, Amphenol Sine Systems, Weiland Electric, ITT Cannon, ODU, Lapp Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

