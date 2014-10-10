Market Overview

Europe baby food market is forecasted to reach 9.2 billion by 2024 registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecasted period (2019-2024).

– The demand for convenience, variety, and more nutritional baby food is a factor driving the increasing consumption of baby food. The growth of the middles class and the increasing number of working female population are also factors boosting the market.

– Consumers are more conscious about the health of the baby which leads to the increasing demand for natural and organic baby food.

– European baby food market is highly regulated that makes the baby food safest to consume. Stringent and changing regulations have also caused distortions in the market

– Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom holds the major share in the European baby food market.

Scope of the Report

Europe market for baby food is segmented by type into milk formula, dried baby food, prepared baby food and Others; by Distribution channel by hypermarket/supermarket, drugstores/pharmacies and convenience stores: by Geography.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand For Organic Baby Food

With the rising awareness regarding the effects of chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides etc. the consumers are opting for foods those are free from these. Thus the organic foods are finding an increased demand in the market. The organic baby foods market are finding a stronger growth in the region with a sales increase by 20%, where the non-organic foods are finding a decline in the market, accounting a 6% less sales. The innovative packaging and incorporation of special ingredients that has gives an additional benefit to the product are also driving factors of the market. The existing players are expanding their product portflio including organic foods to their product range to gain a competitive advantage and strengthen their position in the market.

United Kingdom Is One Of The Biggest Market In European Baby Foods

United Kingdom baby food market is projected to reach 1181.85 million by 2024 registering a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecasted period. The major drivers of the market are the increasing number of working women population and the awareness regarding the nutritional factors of the processed baby food. The increasing awareness regarding the long term effects of the packed baby foods is a major restriant of the market. The technological developments made in the baby foods such as infant formula, cereal based products and other fortified products are trending in the market. Organic baby food is also gaining attraction in the UK baby food market. Danone, Nestle, and H.J. heinz, are the major players in the market, Cow & Gate, Ella’s kitchen, Heinz, Plum baby, and Organix are the other players in the market.

Competitive Landscape

European baby food market is a highly competitive and consolidated market with the few top players holding the major share of the market. Danone, Nestle, and H.J. Heinz are among the major players in the market. Players expand their product ranges and are also entering into the organic baby food segment which is trending in the market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Milk Formula

5.1.2 Dried Baby Food

5.1.3 Prepared Baby Food

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Pharmacies And Drug Stores

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Spain

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Italy

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nestle SA

6.4.2 Hipp GmbH & Co Vertrieb KG

6.4.3 Organix

6.4.4 H. J. Heinz Company

6.4.5 Danone SA.

6.4.6 Ella’s Kitchen (Hain Celestial Group)

6.4.7 Plum Baby

6.4.8 Abbott Nutrition

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

