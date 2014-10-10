Global Geospatial Analytics Market valued approximately USD 27 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key drivers are rising penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), and significant development in geospatial analytics with the introduction of big data and artificial intelligence. However, major restraining factors which hinder the growth of the global geospatial analytics market is the high cost of geospatial analytics solutions. These solutions also offer more benefits such as the capability to serve on-demand analytics, improved accessibility and capability to analyze complex datasets, and analyzing several types of geospatial data through cloud based geospatial analytics.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Software & Solutions

Services

By Type:

Surface & Field Analytics

Network & Location Analytics

Geo-Visualization

Others

By Application:

Surveying

Medicine & Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction & Management

Climate Change Adaption

Others

By Vertical:

Business

Automotive

Utility & Communication

Government

Defense & Intelligence

Natural Resources

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

ESRI, Pitney Bowes, Oracle, SAP, Alteryx, Hexagon AB, Digitalglobe, Trimble, Maxar Technologies, Harris Corporation, Bentley Systems, General Electric, Google, RMSI, Furgo N.V .Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

