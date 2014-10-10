Field Service Management Market by Types, Industry, Geography, Trends, and Business Opportunities
Global Field Service Management Market valued approximately USD 2 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Few factors such as growing customer satisfaction, rising number of field operations in oil & gas, manufacturing, and minimize operational costs are the key drivers of the market growth. Internet of Things offer several opportunities for the market growth. However, the growth is likely to be hampered by the concern over data security. Moreover, the market is likely to face restraint due to the increasing costs of field service management solutions.
Field Service Management is managing company’s resources employed at client’s property, rather than company’s property. Its example, locating of vehicles, managing worker’s activities, scheduling and dispatching of work, accounting, billing and others. There are several benefits of field service management software such as growing revenue, better resource allocation and co-ordination and reduction of cost. This software also helps in the billing, statement of work and offer oversight.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Customer Management
Work Order Management
Inventory Management
Service Contract Management
Tracking & Performance Management
Services
Implementation
Support & Training
Consulting
By Deployment:
Control
On-Premises
By Organization Size:
Small & Medium-Size Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprise
By Industry Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Healthcare &Life Science
Consumer Goods & Retails
Transportation & Logistics
Contraction & Real Estate
Energy & Utilities
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Accruent, Acumatica, Astea, Clicksoftware, Comarch, Connected My World, Coresystems, Fieldaware, Geoconcept, IBM Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
