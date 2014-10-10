Continuous Manufacturing Market by Types, Industry, Geography, Trends, and Business Opportunities
Global Continuous Manufacturing Market valued approximately USD 263 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors driving the growth of the market are cost-effective approach for pharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing efficiency of manufacturing operations provided by Continuous Processes, Additionally, the favourable regulatory environment is estimated to drive the acceptance of continuous manufacturing processes across the globe. However, lack of regulatory and technical clarity is the major restraining the growth of the market.
Request a Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2128964
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Integrated Systems
Olea-chemical
Carbohydrates
Petrochemical
Proteins
Other Organic Chemicals.
Semi-Continuous Systems.
Continuous Granulators
Continuous Blenders
Continuous Compressors
Continuous Coaters
Continuous Dryers
Other Semi-Continuous System.
Controls
By Application:
End Product Manufacturing
Solid-Dosage Manufacturing
Liquid-Dosage Manufacturing
Api Manufacturing
By End Use:
Full-Scale Manufacturing
Pharmaceutical Companies
Contract Manufacturing Organization
Research & Development (R&D) Department
Contract Research Organization
Research Institutes
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
To make an enquiry on report@ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2128964
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Corperion GmbH, Glatt GmbH, Korsch AG, Munson Machinery Company, Inc., L.B. Bohle Mashinen + Verfahren GmbH, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Browse full sample report@ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-continuous-manufacturing-market-forecasts-2017-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: sales@orbisresearch.com