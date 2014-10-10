Headquartered in Paris, BNP Paribas Group mainly operates in Asia, Europe, the US, and the Middle East. It has two divisions: Retail Banking & Services and Corporate & Institutional Banking. Retail Banking & Services comprises Domestic Markets and International Financial Services. BNP Paribas Wealth Management sits under International Financial Services.

This competitor profile provides a comprehensive analysis of BNP Paribas’ wealth management operations. It offers insight into the company’s strategy and financial performance, including key data on AUM. Customer targeting and service propositions are covered too, as well as product innovation and marketing activities.

The report offers –

– Insight into BNP Paribas’ wealth management division’s growth strategy.

– Overview of the firm’s organizational structure.

– Clear presentation of the company’s geographical coverage and expansion strategy, including M&A activity.

– Analysis of the firm’s financial performance, including comparison with other global wealth managers.

– Examination of key target client groups.

– Analysis of BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s product and service proposition and how it is unique compared to those of its competitors.

– Review of BNP Paribas’ marketing and social media activities.

Scope

– BNP Paribas Wealth Management is focusing on organic growth initiatives to bolster its presence in Europe, in addition to its growth plans for Asia.

– BNP Paribas Wealth & Asset Management division’s revenues increased by 7.3% in 2017, driven by the strong performances of wealth management and real estate services. However, it needs to get a grip on its cost-revenue ratio.

– Philanthropic initiatives are a longstanding priority for the company, along with offerings in sustainable and responsible investments.

– BNP Paribas Wealth Management is continuously upgrading its digital platforms to enhance the client experience and allow clients to manage the banking relationship in their preferred manner.

– BNP Paribas Group predominantly supports sports and cultural activities. Its most high-profile sponsorship is the French Open tournament, the contract for which will run through to 2021.

Reasons to buy

– Examine the financial performance, key ratios, and AUM growth for BNP Paribas and its wealth and asset management division, and benchmark this competitor against other global wealth managers.

– Understand BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s current strategic objectives and its impact on financial performance.

– Discover BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s key products and its client targeting strategies and examine whether these have been successful.

– Learn more about BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s marketing strategy, social media presence, and digital innovations.

