“Online Retailing in Hungary, Summary & Forecasts to 2022″, report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of different product segments in online channel in Hungary. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, the influence of various economic variables on the online retail industry, technology trends and the competitive landscape across product segments. The report also details major online retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments. In-depth analysis of the latest trends in online shopping, covering the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories).

Online retail in Hungary is forecast to grow considerably faster than offline retail during 2017-2022. The growth is backed by a change in consumer preference towards convenient shopping options, and the availability of a wider range of products. In 2017, online retail sales in Hungary accounted for 3.5% of total retail sales and the share is projected to reach 6.1% by 2022. Online retail sales reached HUF305.7 billion in 2017 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% to reach HUF672.3 billion by 2022.

Scope

– Hungary online retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2017-2022

– Online penetration in Hungary has more than doubled during 2012-2017

– Electricals is the most penetrated sector for online sales

– Homewares is forecast to witness the highest sales growth

– Top 20 online retailers together accounted for 26% market share in 2017

– The top 10 online pureplay retailers accounted for 26% market share in 2017

– Asos witnessed the highest sales growth during 2016-2017.

Companies Mentioned:

Amazon

Asos

dm

Bookline

Media Markt

OBI

Játeknet.gu Webáruház Kft

H&M

Rossmann

CCC (Company

wned)

Tesco

Extreme Digital

Dell

BENU

Fashiondays

Müller

C&A

Decathlon

Tchibo

Euronics

