“Singapore: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Singapore today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Singapore’s telecom and pay-TV services market will reach $5.7 billion by 2023, driven by projected growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data will be the largest revenue-contributing segment in 2018. Also, mobile data revenue will expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.5% over 2018-2023, driven by growing adoption of 4G services until 2020 and thereafter projected growth in 5G subscriptions, rising mobile internet subscriptions and fast growing M2M connections. Going forward, Singapore’s pay-TV revenue will decline at a CAGR of -2.4% due to decline in cable and IPTV subscriptions.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Singapore.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Singapore will grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-2023.

– Mobile revenue will account for the majority of the total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in 2023, driven by increasing adoption of 4G services until 2020 and projected 5G growth thereafter.

– Singtel leads Singapore’s mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions for 2018, followed by Starhub and M1. All the operators compete on the basis of competitively priced offers to strengthen their market position.

Reasons to buy

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Singapore’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Singapore’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Singapore’s telecommunications markets.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Singapore.

Companies Mentioned:

Singtel

Starhub

M1

Pacnet

