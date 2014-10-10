“Home Retailing in Romania, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Romania retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Romania home industry.

Home sector sales reached RON21.8 billion in 2017 and are forecast to register healthy CAGR of 6.4% over the next five years to reach RON29.8 billion by 2022. Sales are driven by a buoyant housing market and increasing foreign investments in Romanian property. With rising disposable incomes and positive economic conditions prevailing in the country, consumers are investing in home renovations, which will augur well for sector growth.

– Sales are driven by a buoyant housing market and increasing foreign investments in Romanian property.

– Specialist channels continue to be preferred for purchases; however, the online channel will be the fastest-growing with sales.

Companies Mentioned:

Dedeman

Brico Depot

Leroy Merlin

IKEA

Praktiker

Ambient

Elvila

Mobexpert

Jysk Nordic

Penny Market

